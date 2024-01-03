For Your Service
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area

By Travis Noriega
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Officers found one man dead and two others injured after responding to reports of a shooting in the Kickapoo Marina Subdivision of Polk County.

Polk County deputies arrived at the residence around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They were joined by officers from the Onalaska Police Department.

Once on scene, officers found one deceased man and two other men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two injured men were flown to a hospital.

The Texas Rangers and Polk County District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene to provide additional assistance.

Authorities say there is currently no immediate danger to the public or residents of the area.

If you have any information in regards to the incident you are asked to contact Lieutenant Craig Finegan, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, at 936-327-6810.

You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers, at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

