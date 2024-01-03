Briefly clearing out before another western storm system returns widespread rains on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight with a few areas of fog possible as lows drop into the middle 30′s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonally cool with daytime highs reaching the upper 50′s.

After a sunny and dry Thursday, another fast-moving western storm system looks to bring us another decent shot of rain on Friday, making for a chilly, wet, raw day as highs only reach the upper 40′s to close out the week.

We will get a dry, chilly, first weekend of 2024 before another western storm brings in a likely chance of moderate-to-heavy rainfall next Monday.

With an active storm track setting up next week, we are hopeful that many areas do cash in on much-needed, beneficial rainfall to get the year off to a wet start. This rainfall will, hopefully, help put a dent in the drought-stricken areas of deep east Texas as well.

Rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches over the next seven days, getting our new year off to a wet start.

