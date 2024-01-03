For Your Service
East Texas public health advocate calls menthol cigarette ban delays ‘insane’

By Lauren Tear
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Biden Administration delayed an official FDA ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars into 2024. According to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services, the ban is slated for approval some time during the 2024 fiscal year.

Studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that menthol cigarettes are disproportionately smoked by Black Americans and young people from middle school through 25 years old.

In 2023, 40.4% of middle and high school students who smoke cigarettes reported smoking the menthol flavor. In 2020, of young adults ages 18 to 25 who smoke cigarettes, 53% reported using menthol.

East Texas public health advocates and agencies are frustrated with the delays.

“It’s insane to me,” said Tobacco Wellness Specialist Kyla Skelton. She works with the Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition within the Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council in Lufkin.

“Menthol-flavored cigarettes have long been marketed as a starter product,” she said. “By banning menthol, we aim to disrupt this cycle and mitigate the gateway appeal that flavored tobacco products hold for our younger generation.”

In addition to the younger population, there are studies that show Black adults are the other demographic that predominantly smoke menthol cigarettes and cigars.

In 2018 and 2019, nearly 70% of Black adults who smoke used menthol cigarettes, whereas 39% of white adults who smoke reported using menthol products, according to the CDC.

Again, there is no official ban in place, but the Food and Drug Administration has presented plans for years to ban characterizing flavors in smoking products.

