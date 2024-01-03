House Bill 3186 creates diversion opportunities for at-risk youth

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Many bills went into effect January 1 for the state, including House Bill 3186, which increases opportunities for early identification of at-risk youth.

This is meant to help redirect children accused of certain Class C misdemeanors.

According to House Bill 3186, the goal is to keep at-risk youth and those living with mental illness from going deeper into the criminal justice system while still holding them accountable for their actions.

Angelina County Juvenile Probation Chief Mark Gorman said, “If you push a kid further in the system, a lot of the time the recidivism goes up. That’s why we try not to place kids if we don’t have to; we try not to detain kids if we don’t have to.”

Gorman said in municipal and justice courts, youth ages 10 to 17 are more often involved in non-traffic Class C misdemeanors.

This includes public intoxication, theft of anything valued less than $100, assault without any injury and more.

“If they don’t pose a danger to the public, then in most cases, we try to release them, work with them in the community with diversionary programs first,” said Gorman.

Experts believe early identification and intervention can lower relapses, system involvement, and give youth access to needed services.

“Here we have several different diversionary programs, and those diversionary programs include anything from classes and receiving a certificate. A lot of it depends on what the offense is, but basically, they would complete a class and their case would be dismissed,” said Gorman.

Angelina County has an 11-bed detention center which currently holds nine youth.

Gorman said, “They’re awaiting a court date for their final destination, disposition, whether that’s placement, probation, and or in a lot of cases Texas Juvenile Justice department which is basically prison for youth.”

Gorman believes leaving low-risk youth in a facility is a risk factor.

“There is evidence out there that does show that if you put low-risk kids with high-risk kids, you can make those kids high risk, so that’s the idea of basically giving those kids a shot and diverting them away from the system,” said Gorman.

Under HB 3186, the state has set forth guidelines for reimbursing and expanding funding for youth diversion programs.

Each justice and municipal court are required to implement a youth diversion plan no later than January 1, 2025.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.