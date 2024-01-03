Kilgore College women’s basketball begins new tradition: the Evelyn Blalock Tournament

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The women’s basketball program at Kilgore College is starting off the year with a new tradition. It’s the Evelyn Blalock basketball Tournament, named to honor the memory of the school’s first ever women’s coach who started it all.

From 1979 to 1998, Blalock made history at Kilgore College; from starting the women’s basketball program, to the Lady Rangers taking home three NJCAA national championships under her tenure. She left a long-standing legacy after her death in 2011 following a cancer diagnosis.

“She was always coaching, no matter what. She had a bright outlook on everything and she was very motivational,” said athletic director Courtney Pruitt.

“From what I hear, she was intense. Oh my goodness, she was intense. She was passionate. And she loved the game.” said head women’s basketball coach Stephanie Williams.

But when Williams took on the role in May of 2022, she had the dream of starting up the Evelyn Blalock Tournament.

“I’m just big on honoring our past because you can’t get anywhere in your future if you don’t acknowledge what is happening in the past. And when it comes to women’s basketball, Evelyn Blalock was the staple of greatness.”

The dream became a reality, kicking off its first game January 1 with six East Texas junior college teams participating.

Pruitt said, “It’s important for us to honor Coach Blalock. Coach Williams really stands on that and she really wants to promote that and I don’t blame her. I mean that’s a great start and I appreciate her for bringing this idea to life.”

When looking ahead at the future of this tournament, Williams’ goal is to make this a staple for East Texas teams during the holiday break.

“That everybody in the community, everybody in Texas knows the Evelyn Blalock Tournament and they know when they get here, they’re going to see the best of the best is going to come and play on Kilgore College’s gym floor because that’s what it was with Coach Blalock.”

Williams plans to invite high school teams to play in the future, as well as expand the tournament to 10 teams next year.

