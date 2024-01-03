Nacogdoches City council approves emergency water well repair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After the council’s approval Tuesday night, the City of Nacogdoches’ public works department will move forward with an emergency water well repair.

Public works director Case Opperman said it’s a necessary fix to avoid a future water supply shortage. According to Opperman, well number 12 is located off U.S. Highway 59, and is the city’s biggest producing well.

“We want all of those wells to be operational just to ensure we have adequate supply,” said Opperman.

As of Tuesday, the pump is down, but residents are not experiencing any impact while awaiting repairs. Opperman says the groundwater system supplies the south end of town and, on average, uses one million gallons daily.

“Well 12 supplies anywhere from a third to half of that supply,” he said.

The well was assessed last November and was classified as an emergency repair as of December. Opperman explained the well will need new pumping equipment and structure repair on the well column.

“Just certain pieces of that have degraded and need to be replaced. They’ll disinfect it, scrub the screens, and get it back to 100%,” he said.

The total cost of repairs is $248,625. Opperman said the department will use $225,000 from the groundwater capital improvement and $23,625 from the utility fund reserves.

“We want to get it fixed as quickly as we can before another well potentially goes down and causes a supply issue,” said Oppperman.

Repairs can take six to eight weeks to complete.

