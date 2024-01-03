For Your Service
Nacogdoches comes alive in second half to defeat Chapel Hill

Dragons over Chapel Hill
Dragons over Chapel Hill(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - High School basketball today in Nacogdoches had the Dragons taking on the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. And in a game full of high energy and up tempo offense, it would be a close one at the half with Chapel Hill leading 35-34.

In the third quarter Chapel Hill looking to add to their lead. Here’s Isiah Mayfield on the in bounds who gets it to go off the glass.

But soon Chapel Hills Offense would begin to staul and Nacogdoches would take advantage.

Dragons Reginald Fiemon gets fed in the corner and he hits the three as Nac begins to come alive. Chapel needing to come up with a plan to regain in the lead in 4th, but Nacogdoches would not allow it. Kiran Tutt from the top of the key nails the three, and the Nacogdoches offense would then really come alive putting up point after point to gain a comfortable lead.

Check out this transition, Bobby Roberts on the break feeds it to Cameron Brady who gives it right back. Roberts finishes with the two handed slam, Shaq style…and the Nacogdoches Dragons finish with a 68-53 win over Chapel Hill.

“Yeah, I thought it was a great win for our team coming off a good tournament that we participated in in Waco,” said Nacogdoches head coach Christopher Rainey. “Yeah, Chapel Hill, they have a good team they have they have state title competition going on over there. And it was good to see our kids kind of overcome that in the second half after they had a strong second quarter.”

That’s right, Dragons really coming out in the second half there. What was said at halftime?

“Just bring in the effort,” he said. “That’s all it was. It wasn’t anything that we’re they were doing anything special. We were just kind of beating ourselves and putting ourselves down and feeling sorry for ourselves. But I think we kind of overcame that with a little halftime talk.”

