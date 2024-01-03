Nacogdoches deputies safely bring suicidal standoff suspect into custody

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff between a man accused of assaulting a woman and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies ended peacefully after about 30 minutes Tuesday evening.

According to Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Communications Specialist Tim Monzingo, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Chase Street in Garrison at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call about an assault in which a woman had suffered injuries to her face.

When deputies entered the residence, Monzingo said they found the suspect, Larry Dean Hartsfield, 63, of Garrison, armed with a knife, which deputies said he was pointing at his chest. With Hartsfield threatening to harm himself, deputies called for backup and an ambulance to stand by.

Monzingo said deputies were able to de-escalate the situation and Hartsfield was convinced to put the knife down. He was taken into custody without further incident, and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a minor, self-inflicted injury.

The victim of the assault was examined and treated by EMS at the scene and released after her injuries were documented.

After being treated for his injury, Hartsfield was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member with a previous conviction.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.