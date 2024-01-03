Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department reports that they have made two arrests in connection with Friday’s officer-involved shooting.

Jose Iraheta, 25, of Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez 19, also of Nacogdoches, have both been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Both men have been booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

According to Nacogdoches Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 29, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Fredonia Street and South Street, when an unidentified passenger fired multiple rounds at the officer, with at least one bullet striking the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer returned fire and the suspects fled the scene heading west. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

According to police, during the investigation there have been multiple search warrants served within Nacogdoches County which resulted in Iraheta being additionally charged with possession of marijuana, theft of firearm, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of prohibited weapon. His bonds total $1,386,500.

Gabriel Ramirez has additionally been charged with tampering with physical evidence. His bonds total $1,025,000.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted during the course of this investigation, police say. As the investigation continues, there may be other individuals charged, as well.

