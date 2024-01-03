For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - ABC’s General Hospital is celebrating 60 years on the air Thursday with a special show.

Brad Maule starred as Dr. Tony Jones on the show for 22 years, from 1984 through 2006. Though he now lives in Nacogdoches where he serves as a city councilman, he reflects on the show as well as his life in East Texas during his interview with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police release name of victim in New Year’s morning shooting
Jose Iraheta, 25, (left) from Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez, 19, (right) also from...
Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting
Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley
East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

Latest News

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area
Shawn Anthony Thor
2nd Livingston man arrested in December homicide
Larry Dean Hartsfield
Nacogdoches deputies safely bring suicidal standoff suspect into custody
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display
WATCH: Arizona Target shoppers mob Valentine's Day Stanley mug display