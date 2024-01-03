For Your Service
WATCH: Delivery van stolen at gunpoint in Houston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police are still searching for a person who stole a delivery driver’s van at gunpoint.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 7 p.m. on November 16. The driver was delivering a package at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of W. Airport. The victim said he was approached by an unknown male who pointed a gun and demanded the keys to the van. The suspect then fled in the van but fled on foot after crashing the vehicle in a minor accident about a half mile away.

