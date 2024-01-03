For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas advocates share importance of glaucoma awareness

Alicia Lansford, the Chief Mission Officer for the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind
Alicia Lansford, the Chief Mission Officer for the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind
By JD Conte
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, dedicated to spreading knowledge of the disease that, according to the CDC, affects almost 3,000,000 Americans and is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Glaucoma is a disease that attacks the eye’s optic nerves, which can lead to vision loss and blindness, according to the CDC. It is sometimes called “the silent thief” of vision because many people do not know they have the disease due to a frequent lack of early symptoms.

“You can lose up to 40% of your vision before you even realize that it’s gone, so catching it early is really important,” said Alicia Lansford, the Chief Mission Officer for The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. “It is a permanent cause of blindness; sometimes surgery and treatment can make it a little better, maybe stabilize it for a little while, but the vision loss is permanent and it is progressive.”

The disease is most prevalent in older Americans, Langford says, along with certain minority groups.

“It’s common over the age of 60. African Americans are six to eight times more likely to have it than Caucasians, and family history is a big indicator, so it’s really important for people to talk to their parents their grandparents,” said Langford.

The only way to detect the disease is through a fully-dilated eye exam. The Lighthouse has partnered with PATH to provide free screenings to low-income and uninsured individuals. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police release name of victim in New Year’s morning shooting
Jose Iraheta, 25, (left) from Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez, 19, (right) also from...
Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting
Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley
East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

Latest News

Lufkin specialist gives tips on maintaining mental health in 2024
East Texas specialist gives tips on maintaining mental health in 2024
Nutritionist discusses ways to prevent respiratory illnesses during the winter
Nutritionist discusses ways to prevent respiratory illnesses during the winter
East Texas public health advocate calls menthol cigarette ban delays ‘insane’
East Texas public health advocate calls menthol cigarette ban delays ‘insane’
East Texas public health advocate calls menthol cigarette ban delays ‘insane’
East Texas public health advocate calls menthol cigarette ban delays ‘insane’