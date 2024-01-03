For Your Service
Wednesday's Weather: Cool PM temperatures with some partial sunshine later today

Rain leaves ETX early today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with cool PM temps this afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is a chilly start to our Wednesday with morning temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Skies are cloudy for now and a few spotty showers/sprinkles will remain possible until around 9-10 AM. Some patchy fog will also be possible at times, so please be extra careful on your morning commute today! North winds and early afternoon cloud cover will limit our heating for the day, so expect highs to stay cool in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will be totally dry and with some sunshine to boot, but don’t expect a huge jump in afternoon temps as we’ll likely climb right back up into the middle to upper 50s. Friday will mark a mostly cloudy and rainy end to the work week with spotty showers already moving in by the early morning hours. More widespread rains and even a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day and lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday before we dry back out again. For now, the remainder of our weekend does look totally dry with some mild temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Our dry streak does not last long as yet another disturbance and strong cold front combo look to bring likely rain chances back into ETX by next Monday, with a few strong to severe storms possible in Deep East Texas. Please be sure you keep the umbrella close and watch the forecast for any tweaks to timing over our next couple rounds of rain. We’ll keep you posted.

