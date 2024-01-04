11-year-old girl gets early flying lessons from Tyler grandfather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Olivia Herrera may be in the fifth grade, but she is already smart enough to fly a plane.

At 11 years old, Herrera has been taking flying lessons at Johnson Aviation in Tyler, owned by her grandfather Rex Johnson, for just under a year. A fifth grader at Overton Park Elementary in Fort Worth, she spends her off-time learning to fly in Tyler.

“She’s done great with me, does real well handling the airplane. I was just real impressed with what she does, how her ability is to fly an airplane,” said Johnson.

Herrera said joining her family of pilots has been a longtime goal.

“I’ve always wanted to fly because I thought it was really cool, like, being up in the air... like just an aircraft that was really hard to make years ago,” said Herrera.

Her being an 11-year-old pilot can sometimes surprise people, Herrera said.

“They’re like…'what?’” said Herrera.

Olivia can’t get her training license until she is 16, followed by her full license at 17. She hopes to one day own her own business and travel the world.

“It’s neat to kind of carry on the family tradition, and I’m excited for her to do that and make a career out of that,” said Johnson.

