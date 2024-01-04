For Your Service
A Better East Texas: Sportsmanship and blame culture

In 2024, perhaps an ego reset would help put into perspective what winning and losing is all about. Own it when you lose, be humble when you win and be better.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Football – for both college and pro - is winding down.

There is always a void after that where some fans seem to drop down in emotion and energy because their favorite team is not on the gridiron until next fall. That’s the way it should be – fan is short for fanatic, and we ought to be intense in our support for our teams. But that support can be misplaced.

Never before has there been such a spotlight on the accuracy of officiating than this season. There is criticism every week about missed calls by referees or calls that should not have been made. Social media is a blaze with screen grabs and primitive highlighted circles around player positions. We have devolved into a sports society that has forgotten how to accept getting beat.

When our focus becomes more about the officiating and the flaws in it than accepting that our team lost, it says something about our culture – our blame culture – that transcends sports. There are, on average, 150 plays in an NFL game. The officials make mistakes on a couple of them. So, their accuracy, sometimes thanks to instant replay, is north of 95 percent, probably closer to 97 percent.

And yet, some in the fan base will constantly blame the refs for being against their team. So, in 2024, perhaps an ego reset would help put into perspective what winning and losing is all about. Own it when you lose, be humble when you win and be better regardless. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

