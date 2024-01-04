For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy

The night of Dec. 31, 2023, started out as a normal New Year’s Eve celebration for Misty DelToro and her family on the 2200 block of North Raguet Street.
By Tyre White
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The night of Dec. 31, 2023, started out as a normal New Year’s Eve celebration for Misty DelToro and her family on the 2200 block of North Raguet Street.

At midnight, 67-year-old Veteran Danny McKenna, DelToro’s father, suddenly collapsed after being struck by a stray bullet.

“I just remember somebody coming in and saying, ‘your dad fell,’ and then I just heard screaming and they were like ‘he’s been shot,’” said DelToro .

Misty jumped into action along with her two cousins, administering CPR to Mckenna before paramedics arrived.

“I saw his color start changing and I immediately said, ‘he’s dying, he’s dying we need to start CPR.’”

While tending to her father’s injuries, gunshots were still being fired, according to DelToro .

“You can hear it when they’re wheeling my dad out at 12:12, and it was constant. That in itself tells you how reckless these people were being and that’s why I want them to be held responsible,” said DelToro .

Lieutenant Mike Shurley with the criminal investigation division at Lufkin PD said celebratory shooting is a problem every year, and that people should stop doing it altogether.

“It’s hard to shoot a gun in a neighborhood and it not be in the direction of another house. Deadly conduct is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas, so it’s a serious charge,” said Shurley.

With seven bullet holes in her fence, one in her living room window, shots in her roof, and one right next to where her family took photos that night, DelToro is grateful that no one else was hurt, and that her father is expected to fully recover.

DelToro said that Mckenna is moving his extremities and is alert in a Tyler hospital where he remains intubated. He received surgery on two arteries that the bullet hit. DelToro said that the bullet will not be removed, and McKenna will have to live with it in his neck for the rest of his life.

“I did not expect that at all. I thought my dad was dead. All that went through our minds was that we can’t lose you. My cousin was saying ‘you can’t die, you can’t die’; I mean, that’s our family,” said DelToro .

Lieutenant Shurley said there is an ongoing investigation into who’s responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police release name of victim in New Year’s morning shooting
Jose Iraheta, 25, (left) from Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez, 19, (right) also from...
Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting
Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley
East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Power Grid Ready For Winter
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
FAFSA Application Updates
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Longview Missing
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
NYE Celebratory Shooting
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
2024 Housing Market Predictions