Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The night of Dec. 31, 2023, started out as a normal New Year’s Eve celebration for Misty DelToro and her family on the 2200 block of North Raguet Street.

At midnight, 67-year-old Veteran Danny McKenna, DelToro’s father, suddenly collapsed after being struck by a stray bullet.

“I just remember somebody coming in and saying, ‘your dad fell,’ and then I just heard screaming and they were like ‘he’s been shot,’” said DelToro .

Misty jumped into action along with her two cousins, administering CPR to Mckenna before paramedics arrived.

“I saw his color start changing and I immediately said, ‘he’s dying, he’s dying we need to start CPR.’”

While tending to her father’s injuries, gunshots were still being fired, according to DelToro .

“You can hear it when they’re wheeling my dad out at 12:12, and it was constant. That in itself tells you how reckless these people were being and that’s why I want them to be held responsible,” said DelToro .

Lieutenant Mike Shurley with the criminal investigation division at Lufkin PD said celebratory shooting is a problem every year, and that people should stop doing it altogether.

“It’s hard to shoot a gun in a neighborhood and it not be in the direction of another house. Deadly conduct is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas, so it’s a serious charge,” said Shurley.

With seven bullet holes in her fence, one in her living room window, shots in her roof, and one right next to where her family took photos that night, DelToro is grateful that no one else was hurt, and that her father is expected to fully recover.

DelToro said that Mckenna is moving his extremities and is alert in a Tyler hospital where he remains intubated. He received surgery on two arteries that the bullet hit. DelToro said that the bullet will not be removed, and McKenna will have to live with it in his neck for the rest of his life.

“I did not expect that at all. I thought my dad was dead. All that went through our minds was that we can’t lose you. My cousin was saying ‘you can’t die, you can’t die’; I mean, that’s our family,” said DelToro .

Lieutenant Shurley said there is an ongoing investigation into who’s responsible for the shooting.

