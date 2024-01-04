Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From over 100 questions to about 30, the 2024-2025 FAFSA application form has been shortened and simplified for the millions of students who apply annually for federal aid. The Federal Student Aid office released the form on December 31st as part of a soft launch. During the soft launch, the form will be available and paused at different times to allow the office to make improvements and workout the kinks.

“It’s exciting. There’s lots of changes,” said David Barron, Vice President of Enrollment Management at UT Tyler. “It’s a little bit of a hiccup and headache as we go through the process, but again everybody’s in the same boat.”

Barron says one of the biggest changes to the form is the formula that will be used to determine a student’s financial aid eligibility.

“In the previous FAFSAs, it produced an EFC number: Expected Family Contribution. That has been changed to an SAI or Student Aid Index to show that this is what we’re expecting to get in aid, not what we’re expecting the family to contribute towards the education,” he said.

For many students and form contributors who have filled out FAFSA in the past, the news of a shorter application comes as a relief.

“I think it could be pretty good, because, you know me, I don’t like filling out a lot of stuff,” said college sophomore Dustin Earhart, “but from them condensing that, I feel like it’ll bring in new students to the university in a good way.”

Additionally, with the consent of the form contributors, the IRS Data Retrieval Tool will transfer federal tax information directly to the form, regardless of whether the contributor has a Social Security Number or has filed a tax return.

If there’s one thing Barron said he wants applicants to remember during the new process, it’s patience: “As soon as you fill out the FAFSA, don’t contact your school, because they’re not going to get it for at least a month I would say, probably not until end of January at the earliest.”

In the coming year, an estimated 610,000 new students will qualify for a Federal Pell Grant.

