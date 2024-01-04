John Tyler alum, former coach Holmes takes head job at Fort Worth school

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLTV) - Former Tyler High head coach Ricklan Holmes has been named the new head coach at Chisholm Trail High School in Fort Worth.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD released a statement on the hiring on Thursday.

“I am excited to join the Ranger Nation and have much confidence in all that we as a family can accomplish at Chisholm Trail High School,” Holmes stated in a press release. “Together, we will be there for and with our students to help them become not only better athletes, but better people. We will continue to build connections and development opportunities beginning at the middle school level so our students are properly prepared to be a great Ranger at the high school level, so they can graduate, win championships and earn scholarships. Keeping our parents informed and educated about our process will be a huge part of our future success.”

Holmes is currently an assistant coach at Hutto High School. He resigned as Tyler High head coach following the 2022 season following a 2-8 season.

Holmes is an alumni of Tyler and played collegiate football at Oklahoma State and also spent time in the NFL.

