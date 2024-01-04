For Your Service
Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On any given day, law enforcement across the country, and here in East Texas can take dozens of reports of missing persons.

Fortunately, in this age of technology, alerts and searches can be quickly enacted, but details are critical.

On any given week Longview police can get numerous reports of missing persons, children, adults and elderly.

“The first thing you should do is contact local law enforcement. Make them aware of what’s going on and that fact that you think they are missing,” says Longview police officer Brandon Thornton.

Their most recent case of a missing elderly man was resolved with the individual being found safe and unharmed.

Social media being a huge help in missing persons cases. social media, cell phones and mobile news apps delivering notifications of amber alerts and silver alerts.

“When we find out someone is missing, we broadcast it on social media. And that helps us to find that person,” Thornton says.

And just as details are important in any police investigation, they are just as important in a missing persons case.

Recent pictures of the person, and a license plate number if they have a car.

“Details. Details matter. Put a list together of people that might know them, or places they might go. Know what they were wearing when you last saw them, if they’re wearing a particular ring, or earring in one ear but not the other. Small things like that,” Brandon says.

And time is a factor.

“A lot of those details, minor details that people might not think about right now, would be important to our investigation,” he says.

Thornton says social media alerts and searches have been a big help for law enforcement’s efforts to find missing people.

KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with Thornton about the best guidelines to follow when reporting a missing person.

