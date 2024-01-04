Man accused of money laundering, theft of over $500K from Van Zandt County business

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested on charges that he stole more than a half million dollars from a Van Zandt County business.

Charles William Hairston II was the subject of a “yearlong, complex financial crimes investigation” undertaken by the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Joe Carter’s office.

The investigation led authorities to issue two arrest warrants for Hairston; one was for theft of property more than $300,000, and the other for money laundering more than $300,000. The date of the alleged theft of property is listed as January 26, 2023. The date of the alleged money laundering is listed as Dec. 29, 2023. The name of the business that was the victim of the alleged crimes was not released.

Hairston was found in Lincolnton, N.C. and arrested by sheriff’s deputies there on Dec. 15, 2023. He was brought back to Van Zandt County, and was booked into the jail on Dec. 29. He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Sheriff Carter said the investigation is ongoing, and authorities expect the investigation to be concluded within the next two months.

