Man jumps over bench, attacks court judge during sentencing hearing

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court judge during a sentencing hearing. (CLARK COUNTY COURTS)
By Lisa Sturgis, FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A district court judge and a marshal were both injured when a defendant leaped over the bench and attacked the judge.

Warning: The video above contains profanity that has been bleeped.

A Clark County District Court public information officer told KVVU the stunning incident was captured on the courtroom cameras Wednesday afternoon.

According to the video, Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Deobra Redden on a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

In the video, Redden’s attorney asks for probation for his client, but Judge Holthus responds, “I think it’s time he got a taste of something else.”

At that point, the video shows the defendant leaping over the bench, arms and legs wide, landing on top of the judge and toppling her chair.

KVVU was told Judge Holthus did get hurt but did not go to the hospital.

A marshal was injured and is hospitalized in stable condition.

In a statement, the Court Public Information Officer Mary Ann Price wrote about the incident:

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

Redden is facing a new round of charges following the attack, including one count of battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of battery on a protected person, and one additional count of battery.

The suspect is due back in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

