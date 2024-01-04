Quitman to hold total eclipse music festival April 6-8

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - As the Great American Total Solar Eclipse is fast approaching, more East Texans are sharing their plans for the big day. Just five miles outside of Quitman on county road 3135, a music festival will be in full swing.

Terry Addington, one of the managers of the Northeast Texas Eclipse Fest, says the idea came about when he met a local woman named Kelly Box who is a big proponent of local music artist.

“She wanted to have a festival during the eclipse, and we bounced ideas off back and forth and kind of said ‘Let’s do it by music.’ I kind of jumped into it with both feet and started running with it and NETX or Northeast Texas Eclipse Fest is the culmination of it,” Addington said.

The festival will begin on April 6 and run up until April 8 the day of the eclipse, and will include music, vendors and fellowship.

They have booked local music artists such as the Bobby Irwin Band, Mac Hankins and the Moonlighters, Gospel Mountain, and others.

The price to attend the festival is $100 a day per person with an additional cost for camping on the grounds if attendees choose to.

“We tried to stay somewhere in the middle of the market for it. I’ve been watching sites both in Texas and elsewhere and that’s the average cost for things like this,” Addington said.

Addington says the area will be in 100% totality for roughly four minutes.

“We’re away from everything, it’s going to be a great place to kick back, spend three days enjoy some music and not have to worry about crowds and traffic,” Addington said.

For more information on the festival and other events taking place in East Texas on April 8, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.