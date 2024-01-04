For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Thursday's Weather: Cold start this morning leads to a mild and sunny afternoon

Cold this AM with patchy fog possible. Lots of sunshine this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is a COLD start to our Thursday as overnight lows range in the lower to middle 30s. Y’all be sure to bundle up before you head out for any early morning plans! Skies are dry this morning, but some patchy fog will be possible at times on your morning commute so be extra careful on the roads this AM. Expect lots of sunshine for today which will lead to some mild afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Friday will mark a mostly cloudy and rainy end to the work week as scattered showers and thundershowers will have already moved in by by sunrise. More widespread cold rains and potentially an isolated thunderstorm will be possible throughout the late morning hours before we dry back out again Friday afternoon. For now, our weekend does look totally dry with some mild temperatures by Sunday afternoon. Our dry streak does not last long as yet another disturbance and strong cold front combo look to bring likely rain chances back into ETX by next Monday, with a few strong to severe storms possible in Deep East Texas. Please be sure you keep the umbrella close and watch the forecast for any tweaks to timing over our next couple rounds of rain. We’ll keep you posted.

Copyright 2024 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area
Shawn Anthony Thor
2nd Livingston man arrested in December homicide
Larry Dean Hartsfield
Nacogdoches deputies safely bring suicidal standoff suspect into custody
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Jose Iraheta, 25, (left) from Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez, 19, (right) also from...
Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting

Latest News

East Texas advocates share importance of glaucoma awareness
East Texas advocates share importance of glaucoma awareness
Speaker Mike Johnson at U.S. border
Speaker Mike Johnson visits U.S. border to address Biden administration, border patrol issues
WATCH: Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle