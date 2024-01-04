Tyler blood bank in need of donors after holiday doldrums

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A blood transfusion occurs in the United States every two seconds, with nearly 18 million blood transfusions taking place annually. According to Carter BloodCare, roughly 62 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only three percent do.

Clinton McCoy, director of operations at the Tyler Carter BloodCare Center, said this month encourages people to donate because, after the holidays, donations are scarce.

“Typically, we like to have a three-to-five-day supply of blood on our shelves, especially when going into winter when you’ve got snow sleet and ice. However, when you also have the holidays heading into winter storm season, people are vacationing, traveling and not donating as much,” McCoy said.

Currently they have roughly a one to one-and-a-half-day supply available on the shelves.

“We are on critical need for O neg and B neg, very specific blood types. Your blood supply is local, it’s local giving,” McCoy said.

Matthew McGrew started giving blood a few years ago when a blood transfusion was given to his premature granddaughter.

“Cooks saved my granddaughter’s life. What else can I say. What little bit that I can do has nothing to compare to what they have done for us. Anybody I can help, wherever I can help, let’s go for it. I do it mostly for her,“ McGrew said.

Larry White began giving blood in 2017 and has given between three and four gallons of blood to date. He says people have the misconception that it hurts to give blood and that it disrupts the rest of your day, but it’s none of that.

“You get up, you drink some water, eat a little snack, go on about your day. And you may feel a little bit weak for a couple of hours but that’s a very small price to pay to help somebody else,” White said.

To learn more about giving blood and if you are eligible to do so, click here.

Copyright 2024 KLTV. All rights reserved.