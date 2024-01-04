WebXtra: Lufkin crisis center director shares tips for human trafficking victim aid

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas is believed to have one of the highest human trafficking rates in the nation.

National Human Tracking Prevention Month raises awareness on preventative efforts for human trafficking.

Human trafficking is modern-day slavery and the exploitation of men, women and children for forced labor, sex for profit or gain. Methods used to lure victims into trafficking include violence, manipulation, false promises and more.

Experts believe recognizing signs of human trafficking can save lives.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with Family Crisis Center of East Texas Executive Director Whitney Burran on their services and upcoming campaign to help combat human trafficking.

