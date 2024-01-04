Widespread rains will move in late tonight, early Friday morning, making for a wet morning commute

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s sunshine will be quickly replaced by increasing clouds tonight as our next storm comes calling to close out the week. This storm system will bring us our next round of widespread rains starting late tonight and going through early Friday afternoon before it departs the scene and takes the wet weather further east and away from our area.

We will see increasing clouds tonight with an 80% chance of rain by the time we head toward the late overnight, early morning hours on Friday. Lows will be in the lower 40′s. This will make for a wet morning commute into work and school.

Friday will be cloudy and wet with a 100% chance of moderate rain showers for the first half of the day. The wet weather and cloud cover will keep it chilly as daytime highs only reach the upper 40′s to near 50-degrees. We will see drier air filter in by Friday afternoon, but roadways will likely remain wet until Friday night.

We will get a dry, chilly, first weekend of 2024 as skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday before going mostly sunny on Sunday. Mornings will be cold with some areas of patchy frost possible, especially on Sunday mornings when wake-up temperatures dip down into the middle 30′s.

The next Pacific storm system in our parade of storms will then greet us on Monday, offering another 100% chance of rain. There is an outside, remote chance that this storm system could bring us a few thunderstorms as well due to it being the most potent of all the storms we have had to this point.

Due to the strength of Monday’s low pressure storm system, it will be turning windy and downright blustery for Tuesday as northwest winds come blowing in at 15 to 25 mph with gusts nearing 35 mph at times. These gusty winds will disrupt some travel and a few of your outdoor activities with skies clearing out in the wake of the departing storm.

We will get two sun-filled, dry days on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before another weather maker brings in another shot at some rain about a week from now.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-two inches over the next seven days, getting our new year off to a wet start.

