For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children

Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her kids that evening. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

WSMV reports that 27-year-old Illyria Edwards was a single mother working to support her three kids.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “She was the life of the party and if you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there.”

Last Sunday, Edwards was involved in a crash while driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Edwards’ car collided with another vehicle, also killing Samantha Gant. They were in separate vehicles and the only passengers.

Police said the crash happened minutes before midnight.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know when it’s your time,” she said.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police release name of victim in New Year’s morning shooting
Jose Iraheta, 25, (left) from Nacogdoches, along with Gabriel Ramirez, 19, (right) also from...
Nacogdoches police arrest 2 suspects in connection with Friday officer-involved shooting
Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy Kristen Henley
East Texas deputy shares experience working on New Year’s Day
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area

Latest News

WATCH: Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Is Texas’ power grid ready for winter?
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle
Free application for Federal Student Aid simplified for 2024-25 cycle
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
NYE Celebratory Shooting
Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
Longview police officer shares guidelines for reporting missing people
East Texas Realtor predicts healthier housing market in 2024
East Texas Realtor predicts healthier housing market in 2024