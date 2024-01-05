For Your Service
91st Texas Rose Festival court, theme announced at Winter Gala

2024 theme is ‘Fanfare Festivals’
91st Texas Rose Festival court and theme announced at Winter Gala
By Lauren Tear
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night, the Texas Rose Festival Winter Gala, benefitting the Tyler Rose Garden, was hosted at the Willow Brook Country Club. The court was formally introduced. After a drumroll, the much anticipated theme was also revealed: Fanfare Festivals.

The 2024 Queen of the Texas Rose Festival is Frances Olivia Faulconer. The Princess is Merritt Elizabeth Dial. Both young women said they are honored to serve the Tyler community in these roles.

The Duchess of the Rose Growers. Alice Elizabeth Minton. is the seventh young lady in her family to hold the title.

