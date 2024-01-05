For Your Service
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims thousands of dollars

Some Angelina County residents have reported calls from scammers claiming to be with the sheriff's office and attempting to collect false fines.
By Tyre White
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You receive a call from a suspicious phone number, they tell you that you’ve missed jury duty, and must pay thousands of dollars in fines, or you’ll be taken to jail.

For some, you might recognize that something is off immediately, but for others, you might be about to fall into an expensive trap.

“When I got the call yesterday morning, they were just saying that they were calling because I had missed a jury duty court appearance,” says Angelina County resident April Holder.

Holder received a phone call from someone claiming they were an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy, telling her that she had outstanding warrants, and would be going to jail if she didn’t pay up.

Holder says because she’d never been in trouble with the law, she was eager to cooperate.

“It sort of sounded legit, but I was so scared of like, turn yourself in or you have to pay this fine and so I ended up paying the fine and he had me go through all of these motions,” says Holder.

Holder was told to take $3,600 to an ATM, and convert it to Bitcoin, a non-traceable form of electronic payment.

After being told to deposit another $3,600, she felt something was off.

“I was questioning myself but he made me stay on the phone with him, I couldn’t consult with anyone else, and the fear of going to jail had me,” says Holder.

Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman says there has been an ongoing investigation into who’s responsible for the calls for months now.

Back in August, Smith County authorities warned residents of a similar scam targeting the area.

Selman advises others not to fall for the trap.

“The way we operate is if someone has warrants, we don’t call them on the phone we just go get them, okay? So, there’s not going to be any telephone conversation. The sheriff’s department does not collect money or fines from anybody,” says Selman.

As for Holder, she says thankfully her bank will be able to return the money she lost and that she’s learned a valuable lesson in verifying who your money’s going to before you send it.

Sheriff Selman says if you do receive a call requesting money from anyone claiming to be with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Department to hang up.

