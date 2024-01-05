Lady Patriots riding 10-game win streak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Patriots are now riding a 10 game win streak, after getting past Oklahoma Christian 57-52.

Lady Eagles played cautiously but that ended in the middle of the first quarter, as UT Tyler went on a scoring spree, shooting threes with confidence.

From the same area, Destni Whitehead of Nacogodches shot nothing but net.

Mariah Neal shows the defense the steal and finish, Coach Rebecca Alvidrez said that despite Oklahoma Christian’s 2-9 record, they’ve been in most of the games. They were in this one and lost, 10 straight for UT Tyler 57-52.

