For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

The smoke is being seen from as far away as Staten Island, New York, and the smoke is also being reported on doppler radar.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
General Hospital actor and Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule
WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital

Latest News

Workers walk among shipping containers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024,...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 216,000 jobs in December
A man posing as a dating site employee emptied a Virginia woman's bank account.
Woman's bank account emptied in dating site scam
FILE - President Joe Biden responds to a question as he walks back to the White House in...
President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 1-5-23
Friday's Weather: Rain likely this morning, clearing this afternoon