Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Morning rain, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.
Morning rain, then mostly cloudy this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Widespread showers are expected this morning and you’ll likely want your rain gear for the first part of the day. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and low 50, so it’s also quite chilly out there. This morning’s rain will be moving out of East Texas as we head into the afternoon, and you can expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies once the rain has cleared your area. Temperatures this afternoon will be spread from the mid 40s to the 50s, thus I’ve opted for a high around 50-degrees today - just know that’ll we’ll have quite a few spots “warmer” than that today. Expect a cold and foggy Saturday morning, but partly cloudy Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s. We’ll see more sunshine on Sunday, starting Sunday off in the 30s and warming to near 60-degrees in the afternoon. By Monday, another chance for widespread rain is in our forecast, as well as the possibility for severe weather. As of this morning, it is still too early to get into specifics, but we’ll have a better idea of what to expect over the weekend. Have a great Friday!

