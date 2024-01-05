For Your Service
Staine scores 21 as Stephen F. Austin downs UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78

Led by Frank Staine’s 21 points, the Stephen F
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Frank Staine’s 21 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-78 on Thursday.

Staine shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Nana Antwi-Boasiako added 17 points while going 6 of 6 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. AJ Cajuste was 3 of 5 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3) were led by Ahren Freeman, who recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Hasan Abdul-Hakim added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for UT Rio Grande Valley. JJ Howard also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

