For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stanley’s limited-edition insulated cups are going for more than double their value on the resale market after selling out within minutes in many stores.

The stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target, but they are now showing up on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars more for those who couldn’t get theirs in the retail market.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday.

Target is selling them for $45, but many shoppers are now turning to the resale market to get one.

On Thursday, several listings for the popular cups were seen going for as high as $399 on eBay.

While some of the Winter Pink Starbucks edition cups were going for as high as $250 on Poshmark.

This week, multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in Lake Livingston area
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Daughter of Lufkin man injured by stray bullet on New Year’s Day discusses ‘reckless’ tragedy
Larry Dean Hartsfield
Nacogdoches deputies safely bring suicidal standoff suspect into custody
Shawn Anthony Thor
2nd Livingston man arrested in December homicide
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims...
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims thousands of dollars
Olivia Herrera may be in the fifth grade, but she is smart enough to fly a plane.
11-year-old girl gets early flying lessons from Tyler grandfather
Smith County breaks ground on new county road
Leaders break ground on county road for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park
The cost of just about everything has gone up significantly over the last year, including auto...
How to save on car insurance premiums after 19.2 percent spike in 2023
Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’
Longview Historic Preservation Society working to restore area ‘ghost town’