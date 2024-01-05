Tyler Lions safety signs with University of Tulsa

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Another Tyler connection has made the move to college ball.

Zachaun Williams, safety for the Tyler High Lions, signed to play for the University of Tulsa Thursday. Williams has good size and he’s a hitter, as well as a standout in the classroom.

Among his stellar highlights he returned two pick sixes and posted four interceptions in the 2023 season.

