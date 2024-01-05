For Your Service
Tyler veterinarian reminds dog owners to check pets for glaucoma

By Lauren Tear
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month, and people are not the only ones who are susceptible to the disease. Similar to humans, dogs can develop both primary and secondary glaucoma, a painful buildup of pressure in the eye.

Glaucoma can develop on its own or be caused by secondary factors such as inflammation, scar tissue, tumors and cancer.

“It’s a progressive disease, so it’s really just medical management and trying to manage the symptoms of it the best you can,” said Dr. Taylor Lovell, an assistant veterinarian at Tyler Animal Emergency Hospital.

She said the three main goals of treatment are to manage the pain, reduce the pressure and preserve as much vision as possible.

“Sometimes, and this sounds weird, but even taking out the eye is beneficial for the patient, and we also find that once they recover from the surgery, they’re actually a lot happier because they don’t have that constant pain there,” she said, but most treatments start with eye drops.

Glaucoma is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged to older dogs. There are several breeds that are genetically predisposed to developing it or being born with it. Dr. Lovell said these breeds include basset hounds, beagles and chow chows.

According to the American Kennel Club, Akitas, Siberian Huskies and Cocker Spaniels are also more susceptible.

In order to make sure the disease is caught in its earliest stages, Dr. Lovell urged dog owners to bring their furry friends in for annual checkups and make an appointment if the dog is showing any symptoms.

The disease is chronic.

