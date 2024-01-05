The wet weather departs the scene, setting the stage for a cool, but dry weekend ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cold rain we experienced early this morning has exited stage left, leaving behind cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as we close out the week.

It will be mostly cloudy and cold tonight with areas of patchy fog forming as a result of the wet ground and light winds. Lows will be in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees.

We will get a dry, chilly, first weekend of 2024 as skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday before going mostly sunny on Sunday. Mornings will be cold with some areas of patchy frost possible, especially on Sunday morning when wake-up temperatures dip down into the middle 30′s. With cloud cover being stubborn for much of Saturday, our highs will be in the chilly 50′s before a bit more sunshine for Sunday leads to highs climbing into the lower 60′s.

The next Pacific storm system in our parade of storms will then greet us on Monday, offering another 100% chance of rain. There is an outside, remote chance that this storm system could bring us a few thunderstorms as well due to it being the most potent of all the storms we have had to this point.

Due to the strength of Monday’s low pressure storm system, it will be turning windy and downright blustery for Tuesday as northwest winds come blowing in at 15 to 25 mph with gusts nearing 35 mph at times. These gusty winds will disrupt some travel and a few of your outdoor activities with skies clearing out in the wake of the departing storm.

We will get two sun-filled, dry days on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before another weather maker brings in another shot at some rain about a week from now.

Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-two inches over the next seven days.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.