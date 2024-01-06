For Your Service
Airplane window blows out mid-air, forcing emergency landing

A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario, forcing the plane to return to PDX for an emergency landing.(Passenger photo submitted to FOX 12)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Friday night after a large window section of the aircraft blew out in mid-air.

Dramatic photos sent to KPTV by a passenger on the plane, who wished to remain anonymous, show a large section of the airplane’s fuselage missing.

Other passengers said the flight was headed from PDX to Ontario, California. It departed Portland at 4:40 p.m. Pacific time and was back in Portland around 5:30 p.m.

One passenger reported that the extreme depressurization caused a child’s shirt to be ripped off. It was not clear if anyone on board the flight was injured.

KPTV has reached out to the FAA, Alaska Airlines and the airport for more information.

plane emergency landing PDX
plane emergency landing PDX(Passenger photo submitted to KPTV)

