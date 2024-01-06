Central Lady Bulldogs win over Hemphill

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - High school basketball tonight at Central Pollok had the Lady Bulldogs with a comfortable lead coming out of the half against the Hemphill Lady Hornets.

Hemphill needing to get their offense going. Hemphill’s Williams driving the lane and gets the nice floater to fall. Rylie Corley from the top of the key knocks down the three to give the team a little spark.

Meanwhile, the Central Lady Dogs would continue to score on their end. Going into the 4th quarter Central just needing to stick to the plan in order to finish it.

Baily for Central getting it just inside the corner and gets the jumper to fall. Central would continue to show off good form throughout the 4th and cruise to victory 64-26.

Central head coach Tony Brown had this to say about the win, “yeah we just really wanted to focus today on getting back to you know what we what how we started the year and that’s just the effort. Last couple of games you know, I don’t think it’s been there and so I just challenged them today to give it all they got for 30 minutes. The difference in the game they came out with both intensity and jumped out on them early and they kept the intensity the entire game so we were really proud of that win.”

The Central boys would follow and we were informed that the bulldogs defeated Hemphill in what was described as heck of a game 55-54.

Copyright 2024 KTRE. All rights reserved.