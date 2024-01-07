For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Anthony Edwards scores 24 points, West-leading Timberwolves beat Rockets 122-95

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 122-95 on Friday night
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets(NBA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 and the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 122-95 on Friday night.

Edwards had a relatively quiet game considering he entered the night averaging 36.3 points in his previous four games. He had scored at least 25 points in 10 straight games but went 8 for 17 from the field in 32 minutes Friday. Towns added eight rebounds and six assists.

“Just having that tenacity and physicality, making it difficult on opponents and making every possession a difficult shot,” Towns said. “Just doing more of that and getting back to that, we knew was important.”

Jalen Green led Houston with 20 points, Alperen Sengun had 19 points and Jabari Smith Jr. added 16. The Rockets are 2-4 on a seven-game homestand.

“I don’t really know if it was our lack of scoring or quality shots,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “I think they bullied us. It may not have anything to do with our offense, but I thought it was our poorest game from the standpoint of matching physicality and competitiveness and toughness tonight.”

Houston has lost eight of the last nine meetings with Minnesota. The outsized Rockets were outscored 60-46 in the paint and outrebounded 51-39.

“Everybody played great tonight, everybody was happy,” Edwards said. “It was a great overall team win so it was dope.”

Minnesota improved to 25-9. The Timberwolves led by 33 and entered the fourth quarter up 84-72.

“I saw our defense in a lot of different ways,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “They were into it. They were being bothersome, and everybody was out there making grimy defensive plays. That’s the way we’ve got to be. It all started with our attention to detail and defense.”

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks remained sidelined for a fifth straight game because of a strained right abdominal oblique.

Houston briefly led in the first quarter but trailed much of the game. Minnesota held a 56-46 lead at halftime.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Rockets: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Most Read

General Hospital actor and Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule
WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital
Cold Case File: The 20-year-old murder of a Lufkin man
Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims...
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims thousands of dollars

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city