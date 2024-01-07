For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

McNeese plays Texas A&M-Commerce following Wells' 30-point outing

McNeese visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Shahada Wells scored 30 points in the Cowboys' 87-76 victory against the Michigan Wolverines
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McNeese Cowboys (11-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Shahada Wells scored 30 points in McNeese's 87-76 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Lions are 5-1 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is sixth in the Southland scoring 74.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Cowboys have gone 3-2 away from home. McNeese is fifth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 7.0 more points per game (80.8) than Texas A&M-Commerce allows (73.8).

The Lions and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Wells is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 12.2 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

General Hospital actor and Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule
WATCH: Actor, Nacogdoches councilman Brad Maule reflects on 60 years of General Hospital
Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Lufkin product, Washington WR Ja’Lynn Polk looks ahead to championship
Cold Case File: The 20-year-old murder of a Lufkin man
Cecil’s owners Clayton and Carrie Law said their dog has never done anything bad in his life....
Dog eats $4,000 in cash off kitchen counter: ‘Wow, there’s a lot of 100s’
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims...
Fraudulent callers impersonating Angelina County Sheriff’s Office employees cost victims thousands of dollars

Latest News

Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city