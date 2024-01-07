Owner of dog killed by Waco Police department recalls painful day six months later

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 6 months ago, Waco police were responding to a 911 call about a reported robbery when they arrived at the wrong house.

When the police announced themselves and went inside, they were met with a black lab who was determined to protect his owner, Cassandra Page.

Page explains how “he wasn’t trying to attack anybody he was just trying to tell them to back up.”

Startled by his barking, one officer ended up firing his gun, shooting Finn the dog.

Page recalls the events of the shooting.

“So, I didn’t hear what they said, I just heard the voice and him barking. And his bark that day was a bark that he had only when something is wrong.”

While Finn ended up dying in surgery, owner Cassandra Page says the day still haunts her.

“And it’s been so long and it’s just so heartbreaking every day. You know it’s really hard for us to just get up and want to do anything.”

Page believes that Waco PD should acknowledge their mistakes and introduce better canine training for officers.

“Because they seriously wronged our family and just left us to pick up the pieces.”

To raise awareness of the situation, Page is posting flyers of Finn, hoping to get justice for the incident that took his life.

“I just want people to remember that it did happen that I’m still fighting in court for it and there’s still money that needs to be paid.”

If you would like to help, Page recommends donating to their go-fund-me set up to get justice for Finn.

We reached out to Waco PD, and they referred us to the statement made at the time of the incident, saying they are taking steps to “prevent any similar occurrence.”

For our previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.