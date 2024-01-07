SFA wins big over UT Arlington

For Your Service
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks welcomed the UT Arlington Mavericks to the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Fans coming out to witness what would be a good performance by the Jacks who had a 10 point lead and the half, and then going into the second SFA would turn up the offense.

Deydey Hall getting fed below here. He makes a nice spin move and goes up strong. Hall is fouled and gets the ball to fall for the and one. This gets the team fired up.

Here’s Chrishawn Christmas wide open from the three point line, nothing but net on that shot, Jacks jumping up to 20 point lead.

UT Arlington would try for a desperation run, check out UTA’s DaJuan Gordon who gets the steal and takes it coast to coast finishing with the slam. But no worries SFA would maintain there lead down the stretch and finish the day off with a sweet victory. Yeah, Jacks win it today 92-73 over UT Arlington.

