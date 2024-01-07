For Your Service
Snoopy-themed Hershey’s Kisses arrive for Valentine’s Day

New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts...
New Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends Foils feature the beloved Peanuts characters on 18 unique foils.(The Hershey Company)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) - Hersey is celebrating “moments of togetherness and friendship” with Snoopy-themed Hersey’s Kisses for Valentine’s Day.

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends is one of the newest Valentine’s Day candies to hit shelves this year.

“Since premiering in 1950, the Peanuts comic strips have celebrated heartwarming and loving friendships through the eyes of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang,” said Scott Shillet, VP, Global Hardlines & Promotions at Peanuts. “Bringing this collaboration to life with Hershey for Snoopy fans of all ages, via a beloved product like Hershey’s Kisses, is the perfect way to add a little sweetness to the Valentine’s Day season.”

The special Hersey’s Kisses feature Peanuts characters including Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown and Lucy on 18 unique pink and red foils. The candies come in both a 9.5 oz bag and a 6.5 oz heart box.

You can get Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates with Snoopy & Friends at stores nationwide for a limited time.

