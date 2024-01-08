For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dibba puts up 23 as Abilene Christian knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in OT

Ali Abdou Dibba’s 23 points, JV Seat scored the game winner late and Abilene Christian beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in overtime
(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba’s 23 points, JV Seat scored the game winner late and Abilene Christian beat UT Rio Grande Valley 91-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim converted a three-point play that gave UT Rio Grande Valley an 89-88 lead with nine seconds left. Kavion McClain missed a layup with a second left and Seat scored on the putback. Hunter Jack Madden added a free throw for Abilene Christian to end it.

Dibba added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Madden scored 17 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Leonardo Bettiol shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Seat scored four points.

The Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4) were led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who posted 26 points and six rebounds. Elijah Elliott, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied 80-all, finished with 12 points, eight assists and two steals. In addition, Ahren Freeman finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sienna Raley, flanked by her parents Maria and Troy, begins the Grand Entrance at her...
This town wants to be named the quinceañera capital of Texas
At hardware stores, workers say they are seeing more customers buying winterizing equipment...
East Texas hardware store staff say customers are focused on winterizing
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Biden will give the State of the Union address March 7 in a ‘moment of great challenge’ for the US

Latest News

Aijha Blackwell has double-double to pace No. 6 Baylor women in 87-58 win over Houston
Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams