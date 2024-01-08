Nacogdoches barber shop owner remembered by community

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Sunday afternoon, friends, family, and community gathered to remember a long-time Nacogdoches barber who passed away last week.

“James Milford is, to me, the best dad ever,” said hairdresser Melissa McGowen.

McGowen has worked by her father’s side for over 30 years.

Her grandfather, Ocie Milford, became a licensed barber in 1938. He was located on Main Street before her Uncle Gene and father moved into the Church Street location in 1995.

Hundreds of people, including county and city leaders Mayor Randy Johnson and County Judge Greg Sowell, walked through the barbershop, looked at display photos, and shared their memories.

“It doesn’t speak enough of him because he was so well known, but it does say a lot about what he gave back to his fellow man in this community. Just a wonderful representation of him and both everybody that’s visiting him today,” said president of the Nacogdoches Breakfast Lions Club, Les Littleton

Milford was a founding father of the organization in 1978 according to Littleton.

He said they presented Milford with a plaque in September commemorating 45 years of service.

Lions Club member Chris Graham says Milford donated labor to build projects to benefit the club.

“I would say he’s legendary, memorable, a very strong loving man that loved his community and the people of the community,” said Graham.

Brett Ayres of Nacogdoches and police sergeant said Milford was someone everyone looked up to.

“Milford’s Barbershop and the family Milford, they’re a landmark for Nacogdoches,” said Ayres,

McGowen said she is thankful for everyone’s support during her family’s loss.

“It’s been hard, but at the same time very proud of my family and the legacy, and I hope to keep it going as long as I can,” she said.

McGowen said the barbershop will soon accept credit and debit card payments for the first time in decades.

