For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 32 points in Texas A&M-Commerce's 73-67 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Privateers are 4-1 in home games. New Orleans is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

New Orleans' average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 20.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Privateers.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sienna Raley, flanked by her parents Maria and Troy, begins the Grand Entrance at her...
This town wants to be named the quinceañera capital of Texas
At hardware stores, workers say they are seeing more customers buying winterizing equipment...
East Texas hardware store staff say customers are focused on winterizing
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Biden will give the State of the Union address March 7 in a ‘moment of great challenge’ for the US

Latest News

Aijha Blackwell has double-double to pace No. 6 Baylor women in 87-58 win over Houston
Emanuel Sharp scores 21 as No. 4 Houston holds off Texas A&M 70-66 for its 11th win
LeBron James claps after his son, Southern California guard Bronny James scored a three-point...
LeBron James says 'moment was everything' seeing son Bronny's debut for Southern Cal
football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams