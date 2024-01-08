For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This free event served the community by giving back to individuals experiencing homelessness...
Lufkin man hosts barbecue at Kiwanis Park, offering a helping hand to those in need
Sienna Raley, flanked by her parents Maria and Troy, begins the Grand Entrance at her...
This town wants to be named the quinceañera capital of Texas
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes; ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy
At hardware stores, workers say they are seeing more customers buying winterizing equipment...
East Texas hardware store staff say customers are focused on winterizing

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
WATCH: Pilot helps load bags onto plane at short-staffed Florida airport
WATCH: Pilot helps load bags onto plane at short-staffed Florida airport
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light