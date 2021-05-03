Meet the Team
The success of KLTV is due to a strong, intelligent team of workers. Meet our team!
Contact us
Want to contact KTRE? Send us an email or call the station.
Advertise with us
Learn how you can grow your business!
Got a new device? Here’s how to get your local news
Got a new device? Take it for a test drive and try out our family of apps!
Closed Captioning
Contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems. We are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.