AudioEye Launches the AudioEye A11iance Community, an Initiative Built to Ensure Authentic Web Experiences to Those With Disabilities

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today unveiled the AudioEye A11iance, a community-based initiative that brings people with disabilities to the forefront of the product development and quality assurance process, allowing AudioEye to further its mission to create equal access for all.

Many people with disabilities rely on the web for employment, education, e-commerce, and entertainment to maintain their independence. AudioEye's technology interprets billions of data points to observe common patterns and trends of inaccessibility that negatively impact these experiences. The majority are resolved by automatic remediations that occur live during the browsing experience. The alliance's creation ensures that these algorithms are backed by a human element, getting the perspective of those who rely on assistive technology and adaptive strategies to navigate websites in their everyday lives. By including this feedback in the development process, AudioEye can continue to build the best solutions that allow people with disabilities to navigate the web naturally.

"The field of digital accessibility continues to advance at a rapid rate, and now more than ever, it's crucial to ensure that the products we are developing work for the community that we are here to serve," said Dominic Varacalli, COO of AudioEye. "We're proud to announce the launch of the AudioEye A11iance, which will provide income opportunities to people with disabilities and allow them to make key contributions to our product roadmap so that we can continue to deliver top experiences to our clients."

The community members have been supportive of this mission. "I had an amazing moderated experience and felt welcomed and listened to. I know my feedback is valuable to the team," said Justin, an AudioEye A11iance member who uses NVDA screen reading technology. "I hope to work further on any projects such as this one, as I enjoy making web experiences inclusive and accessible to all. AudioEye is accessibility through a different mindset."

This announcement was made at M-Enabling, an event geared towards promoting accessible technologies and environments. At the event, Varacalli also co-led a critical discussion on the contributions of technology in digital accessibility, alongside Anil Lewis, Director of Advocacy and Policy for the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), and Mike Paciello, prominent accessibility advocate and founder of WebABLE. That conversation will continue on October 14, as AudioEye will again join the NFB at an exclusive round table intended to advance the discussion of accessibility between the federation and respected technologists.

"It was great to be a part of this important discussion between two thoughtful organizations," said Paciello. "The approach of technology and how it impacts people with disabilities is critical to get right and will have a lasting effect on the community. I'm glad I can continue to help move the dialogue forward."

"2020 was a year that forced massive adoption of online behaviors in a hurry," said Varacalli. "Now is the time to have critical conversations surrounding the role of technology in making the web accessible and enhancing the digital experience for people with disabilities. 97% of the internet is still not accessible, and creating an understanding between ourselves and the key members of the disabled community will allow us all to cut that number down at a much faster pace."

